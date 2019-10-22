Vendor’s death: Court protesting MDC activists granted $200 bail each

By Costa Nkomo

Harare West councillor Denford Ngadziore and two pro-democracy activists, Makomborero Haruzivishe and Jonah Matora Tora were Tuesday granted $200 bail each by Mbare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The trio was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, report once every Friday at their nearest police stations and to reside at given addresses as part of their bail conditions.

This follows their arrest Monday at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and their subsequent charging for disorderly conduct.

Ngadziore, Haruzivishe and Matora were among a handful opposition members who staged a protest at Harare Magistrates’ Court in solidarity with 11 vendors arrested a week ago following the discovery of some 250 anti-riot squad pith-helmets in the basement of a building in Harare.

One of the vendors, Hilton Tamangani has since died in detention in what lawyers are saying was a result of torture at the hands of police.

Tamangani was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the police a week ago and succumbed to injuries last Saturday at Harare Remand Prison.

The three MDC youths were remanded to 31 October 2019 for trial with the State not opposing bail.

The trio’s lawyer, Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said his clients were ready for trial.

“We are ready for trial and we have considered that 31st of October 2019 will be ok. Since they are out, we will be meeting, preparing for trial,” Mtisi said.

Garawa appeared for the State.