Vengeful hubby poisons cheating wife

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 46-year-old Chegutu woman is battling for her life after drinking traditional maheu that her vengeful husband had allegedly laced with poison as punishment for infidelity.

The woman was identified as Georgina Kadengu of Munroe Plot, Chegutu.

Her husband Edward Mudoti (50) has since gone into hiding following revelations he had attempted to murder his wife after suspecting she was having an adulterous relationship with an unidentified man from the same area.

Sources close to the incident told NewZimbabwe.com Kadengu fell seriously sick Wednesday night after taking the traditional sorghum brew when she returned from the fields where she had spent the entire day.

She reportedly suspected foul play as her husband had earlier threatened to end her life.

Said the source, “When she returned home around dusk, Kadengu found her husband seated in their kitchen hut.

“She greeted him but he never responded. She went on to drink the maheu as she prepared supper. She started complaining of stomach pains immediately after taking the laced maheu.

“She writhed in agony but her husband didn’t render any help. He then vanished from the scene, leaving Kadengu alone and frothing on the mouth.”

A passerby, who was also returning from the fields noticed Kadengu lying on the courtyard and raised alarm.

Neighbours were alerted and mobilised transport and rushed Kadengu to Chegutu District Hospital where she is now fighting for her life.

Mudoti, who is a farm labourer, has not been seen since the incident, sources said.

Efforts to get comment from Mashonaland West acting provincial spokesperson, Ian Kohwera were fruitless at the time of publishing as he was reportedly in Harare attending the on-going Zimbabwe Agriculture Show.