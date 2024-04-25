Vexed Mnangagwa in another mini-reshuffle of underperforming Cabinet; re-assigns three ministers

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

UNDER pressure from a collapsing economy and public discontent due to service delivery shortcomings, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned three Cabinet ministers and one deputy minister, while appointing two new deputy ministers to various portfolios.

Recently, Mnangagwa swapped roles of two Cabinet ministers — Industry and Commerce and that of Environment — in a move seen as shortcomings in judgement by the appointing authority.

In the latest mini-Cabinet reshuffle announced Wednesday by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, former National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe takes over the Local Government portfolio from Winston Chitando, who was reassigned to his familiar terrain as Mines ministry top bureaucrat.

Rushwaya said the reposts were in line with constitutional provisions which empowered Mnangagwa to shunt his appointees.

“In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has reassigned the under-listed ministers as follows: Hon Daniel Garwe, Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Hon Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development; Hon Zhemu Soda, Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.”

Chitando, who was underperforming as Local Government minister failing to improve work ethic and service delivery among councils, was fish out of the water. The former private sector top mining executive is better placed to preside over the extractive industry for which he is renowned.

Garwe, a lack-lustre political appointee, has been removed from the National Housing and Social Amenities portfolio to that of Local Government, whose roles are not entirely different in scope.

Zhemu Soda, who hails from Mashonaland Central province, was until the latest reshuffle Mines minister a mammoth responsibility, which was too big for his shoes when the anchor sector was undertaking a new mines and mining development policy framework.

Unlucky to be thrust onto veritable hot seats, Zhemu also previously held the Energy and Power Development portfolio in the wake of debilitating power shortages in the country which he dismally failed to solve.

Mnangagwa also named two new deputy ministers and reassigned National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi to the Energy and Power Development deputy minister post.

Senator Musa Ncube is now the Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, while Senator Headman Moyo has become the Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

The appointments were made in accordance with Subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution.