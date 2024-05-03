Via Orlando! Minister Kirsty Coventry caught in a lie as homeless Warriors play in South Africa 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS will play their second 2026 World Cup Qualifiers home match against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in South Africa as the country does not have a CAF-approved stadium.

Zimbabwe has been going through a stadia crisis since last year when CAF condemned the government-owned National Sports Stadium after it failed to meet international standards.

This led to Zimbabwe’s humiliation – hosting Nigeria in Rwanda at Huye stadium last November.

Via Orlando! The Warriors continue their quest for glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Matchday 3: ⚽️ Zimbabwe v Lesotho

🗓️ Friday, June 7

🏟️ Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg.

🕕1800hrs CAT. Matchday 4: ⚽️ South Africa v Zimbabwe

🗓️ Tuesday, June 11

🏟️ Free State… pic.twitter.com/4juIoQ6xhM — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) May 2, 2024

Then Minister Kirsty Coventry Lies

However, in February Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry vowed before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that the National Sports Stadium would be ready in June when the Warriors play Lesotho, citing that renovations were already underway.

This she said was boosted by the 2024 budget in which 24 billion Zimbabwean dollars specifically for National Sports Stadium’s renovations.

Coventry also revealed that her Ministry had engaged an unnamed partner to renovate the giant facility.

The “partner” was said to be bringing in part of the required budget but alas! We never saw him.

Now, was there ever a partner to help with National Sports Stadium renovations? If so, why is the name a secret?

Are there any renovations going on at the National Sports Stadium at all?

The media has been blocked from touring the facility and the question remains – if there is indeed progress there then why not let media in?

Although Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was overambitious, he would make it a mandate to invite the press on every baby step he made during his time renovating Rufaro Stadium and the question is why are the National Sports Stadium renovations being nicodemusly done.