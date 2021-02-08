Vic Falls Border Still Open To Importers, Traders – Zambia Authorities

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZAMBIA’S revenue authority has moved to clarify the neighbouring country’s new import and export policy which sees the Victoria Falls border post still open to non-commercial cargo, vehicles below 16 tons, hawkers, individual traders and tourists.

In a statement Monday, Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said Zambians and Zimbabweans alike were very much still able buy groceries from either country without any hassles.

The new policy stance occasioned by SI No. 115 of 2020 however states that “importation and exportation of commercial cargo through the Victoria falls border will only be allowed on rail transport”.

Said Sikalinda in his statement, “All commercial cargo intended for import and export using road will have to use alternative entry or exit points such as Kazungula or Chirundu.

“Please note that non-commercial cargo or vehicles below 16 tons will still be allowed to use the border post. The border remains available for use to all hawkers, individual traders and tourists.

“This measure is meant to preserve the Victoria Falls Bridge and also bring sanity to Livingstone Town which is Zambia’s main tourist capital.

“The measure is also meant to reduce human animal conflict around the border area were truck accidents have been recorded.”

