Vic Falls Boyfriend Killer Granted $2 000 Bail

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE woman who allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend with a steak knife on the back causing his instant death has been released from remand prison on $2 000 bail.

Sithandazile Sibanda (31) was granted bail by Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene last Thursday after spending four nights in remand prison for the murder of Mohamed Vain (26).

The incident happened last Sunday.

The magistrate ordered Sibanda to pay the bail deposit, reside at her brother’s house in the same Mkhosana suburb and not to interfere with witnesses. She was also ordered to report to the police once every two weeks.

She was remanded to July 28.

Sibanda was released a day before the burial of Vain in Victoria Falls last Friday. It was an emotional funeral where both Vain and Sibanda families reportedly engaged in talks prior to the burial.

According to relatives close to the two families, the deceased’s relatives reportedly demanded to be compensated.

However, NewZimbabwe.com could not ascertain the outcome of the negotiations.

In court, prosecutors said Sibanda was drunk when she attacked Vain on Sunday night.

She had left home in the morning going on a drinking spree at a local bar and returned at night highly intoxicated after which she allegedly attacked Vain in the presence of their landlady who was trying to restrain her.

She allegedly stabbed Vain on the back with the knife and he collapsed and died on the spot, prosecutor Sithabile Daka told the court.

Neighbours unsuccessfully tried to render first aid on Vain who was pronounced dead when an ambulance crew arrived.