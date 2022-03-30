Vic Falls Carnival Adds Boity And Shimza To 2022 Line-up

Spread This News

By musicinafrica.net

Organisers of the Vic Falls Carnival have added Boity and Afrotech DJ Shimza to the line-up of the event, which will take place at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, from 29 April to 1 May.

The two South African artists will be joined by Zimbabwean fusion trio Djembe Monks, resident band Flying Bantu, progressive producer Nitefreak, and DJ Tashinga.

Previously confirmed artists include South Africans Master KG, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, Zimbabwean musicians Sha Sha, Nutty O and Gemma Griffiths, and Botswana’s Khoisan, among others.

The annual festival returns after a two-year hiatus to mark its 10-year anniversary. The festival celebrates Africa’s diverse culture, food and arts, and adventure activities like white water rafting and bungee jumping. All festivalgoers will be eligible to receive 10% discount on all adventure packages when booking with a festival ticket.

The Vic Falls Carnival, which was traditionally held in December, was reformatted with a new date and venue listed as one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

“We have decided to move the venue to Elephant Hills Hotel as it’s more suited to a music festival of our size,” Vic Falls Carnival festival director Craig Bright said. “We have unfortunately outgrown the previous school venue, and the fact that we can use the hotel as a base for all our artists and crew and for beds for our festival fans keeps everything in one place. We see more room for growth at this venue and it’s a great way to start our new journey after the long break due to the pandemic, and celebrate our 10th year.”

The festival is currently running a competition for an all-expenses paid trip to the Vic Falls Carnival worth $20 000.