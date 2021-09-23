Vic Falls Council Summons Defaulting Residents

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE Cash strapped Victoria Falls City Council has started summoning residents who owe the local authority huge sums of money for residential and commercial stands.

Some beneficiaries have reportedly not paid anything for stands they were allocated two decades ago.

After numerous attempts to recover its money, the council has now threatened to institute legal proceedings if defaulters fail to pay

within 14 days.

This follows a council resolution that defaulters should have their stands repossessed if they don’t show commitment to pay up.

Summons seen by this publication show that defaulters owe varying amounts.

They were each given 124 days from day of service, most of them Tuesday, to clear the arrears or be handed to debt collectors.

The council is owed more than US$20 million by residents and other ratepayers.

“Reminder for outstanding land and related charges,” read the summons signed by finance director Neville Ndlovu.

“Our records show that you owe Victoria Falls Municipality the sum of $544-00 being outstanding land and related charges for the above mentioned address. We are therefore advising you to clear the stated amount within 14 days failure of which council will have no option but to start legal proceedings against you to recover the debt. We hope you will find the above well in order.”

It could not be established how many residents are affected.

A majority of those served with summons are beneficiaries of the contentious BC847 scheme.

The beneficiaries numbering about 400 once demonstrated against council a few years ago complaining about being charged for services that were not being rendered.

They serviced roads and sewer on their own and many have built houses.

The suburbs is not yet connected to electricity.

Victoria Falls council has been at loggerheads with residents who feel they are being short-changed as they are allegedly overcharged yet service remains below quality.

Early this year they objected to the council’s annual budget and forced for its review downwards, a supplementary which is still with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works pending approval.