Vic Falls cricket stadium to be completed by August 2025 –  govt

Minister of Tourism Barbra Rwodzi says the stadium will be complete by August 2025

By Sport Reporter

The construction of a cricket stadium in Victoria Falls will finally commence after years of promises as President Emerson Mnangagwa is expected to lay the foundation stone on the site on May 23.

This was revealed Tuesday during a post-cabinet briefing.

Addressing the media, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said the government has allocated Zimbabwe Cricket 10 hectares of land to construct a World Class cricket stadium ahead of the World Cups which Zimbabwe is hosting in 2026 and 2027.

Building a stadium in Victoria Falls is one of how the government together with Zimbabwe Cricket are aiming to boost sports tourism.

Zimbabwe is hosting the men’s under-19 cricket World Cup together with Namibia before it hosts the 2027 men’s cricket World Cup jointly with South Africa and Namibia.

Minister of Tourism Barbra Rwodzi added that the stadium is expected to be completed next year.

“The construction of the stadium will be completed next year 2025 in August, to allow the pitch or grass to be done a year before the 2026 World Cup,” she said.

Rwodzi added that the stadium will be a multi-sport facility which will be used by other sporting disciplines.

“Other sporting disciplines to use the same Stadium are Rugby, Hockey, Tennis and Squash.

“So there will be another ground to be constructed on the same place for practice of the teams that will be participating during the World Cup,” she added.

News of building Victoria Falls stadium comes barely a week after Zimbabwe Cricket announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Gweru City Council which will see them constructing another stadium in the Midlands provinc