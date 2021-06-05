Man Jailed 9 Months For Protecting Lover From Sexual Abuse

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: The desire to protect a girlfriend from sexual harassment has landed a local man in prison after he was sentenced to nine months for assault.

Bornwell Sibanda of Chinotimba was walking with an unnamed woman who is his girlfriend when they were approached by Bekezela Mpofu patted the woman on her buttocks.

Sibanda and his girlfriend did not know Mpofu then.

However, Mpofu’s behaviour did not go down well with Sibanda who suddenly slapped him in the face before punching and kicking him.

A heavily injured Mpofu went to the police and filed a case of assault before being referred to Victoria Falls Hospital where he was treated for swollen lips and face.

While Mpofu could be said to have gotten more than he had bargained for, it was a sad tale for Sibanda whose desire to protect his girlfriend from a sexual predator landed him in jail.

Sibanda was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene.

The magistrate slapped him with nine months in jail.

Nothing was suspended from the sentence.

Prosecutor Asher Chindedza said the incident happened on April 4 at midday when Sibanda and his girlfriend were taking a walk around in the resort city.

“Bornwell Sibanda was walking around with his girlfriend on April 4, 2021, when the complainant tapped the woman’s buttocks. This did not go down well with the accused person who started beating up the complainant,” said the prosecutor.

The magistrate heard Mpofu’s action angered Sibanda who slapped him once in the face before punching him in the mouth and kicking him on the stomach.