Vic Falls school gets first innovation hub

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls Primary School in the resort town on Tuesday witnessed the opening of an innovation hub, an information technology lab equipped with TV screens and Ipads for use by teachers and learners during lessons.

The solar powered innovation hub is a partnership by Love for Africa, which is a tour operator in Victoria Falls, US based Matter Foundation and Angel of Hope run by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa officially launched the facility before flying out of town, despite her husband, President Mnangagwa heading to Victoria Falls Thursday to officiate at a Rural District Council’s conference which opened Monday.

The First Lady said the facility is the first in the country, with plans in place to spread the innovation to other areas.

Government owned TelOne is providing wifi services to the innovation hub which is expected to promote information technology learning.

“The hub I am officially handing today was made possible through partnership with America based Matter Foundation and Love for Africa of Victoria Falls. It is an exciting project we want to roll out to the rest of the country,” she said.

Mnangagwa said it is her calling to provide education, health and nutrition services to the needy through humanitarian work.

“Through Angel of Hope Foundation and my partners we have a plan to have more hubs throughout the country so that those areas which traditionally do not have access to computers and coding skills for children will now have a smart solution which doesn’t require traditional electricity,” she said.

“This hub will provide a sustainable learning environment to gradually shift the model of teaching and learning to a student-centred approach.

Blessing Munyenyiwa who is director at Love for Africa said more is in the pipeline.

Matter Foundation president Quenton Marty said his organisation will continue working in partnership with local organisations to improve livelihoods.