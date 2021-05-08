Vic Falls Town Clerk Remanded In Custody

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

HWANGE: Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office will spend the weekend in remand prison after Hwange magistrate Gladmore Mushove postponed bail ruling to Monday.

Dube (54) was arrested by officers from the joint police Anti-Corruption Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President’s Office Wednesday in Victoria Falls before being taken to court in Hwange.

He applied for bail through his lawyer Matshobana Ncube assisted by Nomusa Khumalo challenging unlawful arrest and detention Thursday before the magistrate ruled that he had a case to answer.

Ncube said his client was a good candidate for bail and accused the state of failing to give concrete reasons on why Dube should not be granted bail.

“My client has a right to liberty. A person can only be denied bail when there are compelling reasons to do so and that is the state’s role to prove why the accused should not be released on bail. It’s not acceptable to merely state that accused will interfere with witnesses or destroy evidence without producing any evidence of a previous attempt,” said Ncube.

Prosecutor Martha Cheda who is being assisted by Memory Munsaka opposed bail saying Dube is a flight risk as he faces a serious offence.

She said since Dube was not on suspension, he may use his position to influence his subordinates. She also indicated the investigating officers needed two weeks to complete their probe, therefore, Dube should not be released during that period.

Allegations against Dube are that he caused the council to sell a commercial stand to a local tour operator, Shearwater Adventures without following tender procedures.

It is alleged that on September 28 in 2017, Dube received a request to purchase additional land from Shearwater Adventures in Victoria Falls.

He allegedly engaged Backstone Properties to evaluate the land, and a report from the valuator containing the price was availed on February 11, where he reported to the council that there was a buyer for the land.

The state alleges Dube misrepresented before a full Victoria Falls council meeting that only Shearwater Adventures wanted commercial stand number 1782 yet there were other companies that had also expressed, including Wild Horizons.

The council resolved to sell the stand to Shearwater Adventures without following tender procedures outlined in a council resolution passed on April 1, 2014, which required that commercial stands be sold on tender.

Prior to his arrest, Dube had been suspended by Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini on allegations of corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office, and causing the local authority to lose revenue” before councillors convened a special meeting last Monday and reversed the suspension.

The councillors resolved to revoke the suspension saying it was null and void after the mayor who they accused of making solo decisions, had failed to give them the basis of the allegations.