Vic Falls Woman Sells Out Thieving Boyfriend

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A VICTORIA FALLS man will forever rue the day he trusted his girlfriend and told her how he was stealing from his employer after she reported her thieving lover to his bosses.

Godfrey Murehwa (51) of Chinotimba suburb, who is a divorcee, was employed as a tailor at Eder Enterprises, a safari business in the resort town.

On 28 May this year, Murehwa stole two canvas folding chairs and one folding table which he intended to sell and recover what his employer owed him in unpaid salaries. He left the loot with a neighbour for safekeeping while he looked for a buyer.

With three minor children, Murehwa also has a love relationship with Donayana Chuma who, however, on 25 June, sold him out and informed his bosses that he had stolen company possessions.

He was arrested the same day and charged with theft. The stolen property was recovered.

Appearing for the State, Sithabile Daka said Murehwa committed the theft at night on 28 May.

“Between 28 and 29 May, Murehwa unlawfully took two folding chairs with canvas and one folding table and went away unnoticed. The matter came to light on 25 June when the company received a tip-off from Murehwa’s girlfriend Donayana Chuma who informed the company’s administrator Emmerson Luwaca that the missing items were stolen by Murehwa,” she said.

The stolen property, valued at $27 075 was recovered from Lora Sibanda’s house where Murehwa had left it for safekeeping.

Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzene sentenced Murehwa to eight months in jail before suspending three months on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining five months were suspended on condition Murehwa completes 175 hours community service.

In mitigation, Murehwa told court that he stole the goods because of hunger as he had not been paid his salary.

“They had not paid me my salary as had been agreed and so I wanted to sell the chairs and table so that I get money for my upkeep. I am divorced and am taking care of my three minor children and my sick parents,” he told the court.