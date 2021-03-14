Vic Falls Zimpost Worker Bashed For Serving Brother Small Food Portion

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A ZIMPOST employee based in Victoria Falls had to seek medical attention recently after his elder brother assaulted him for serving him a small portion of food.

The matter came to light last week when Mqhelisi Sibanda (30) of 3130 in Chinotimba suburb was dragged to court for assaulting Makhosi Moyo (25).

Moyo works for Zimpost.

In court, Sibanda was convicted and jailed to nine months by Victoria Falls Magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa.

However, the accused was lucky to escape the agony of jail life after the court suspended three months on condition of good behaviour and the other six months on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at the court.

The magistrate had found Sibanda guilty of physically abusing his younger brother who he punched severally on the head leaving him with a swollen head.

According to prosecutor Usher Chindedza, Sibanda found Moyo eating a meal and asked that he shares with him.

Moyo agreed and gave his brother a portion, but Sibanda was not satisfied with the portion and asked for more.

However, a misunderstanding ensued between the two brothers resulting in Sibanda punching his younger brother several times.

“On the first day of March at around 8 am, the accused and complainant had a misunderstanding over the issue of sharing food. The accused then assaulted the complainant several times with fists on the head,” said Chindedza.

Moyo sustained a swollen head while a jacket he was wearing was also torn during the assault. Sibanda fled from home after Moyo told him that he was going to report him to the police.

Police later tracked and arrested Sibanda.