Victoria Falls set to be wellness retreat destination with opening of new spa

By IOL.com

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) has announced that Victoria Falls Safari Spa has officially opened in Zimbabwe.

The announcement comes just in time for the festive travel season and as a tourism boom begins in the region.

According to AAT Chief Executive Ross Kennedy, the spa is Victoria Falls’ largest and first purpose-built spa, setting a new benchmark in health and wellness.

Kennedy said the hospitality group, which operates Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, was experiencing its best season yet.

“I think that this destination and the tourism industry in this country is in for, quite possibly, the best three or four years that we have ever known in tourism in Zimbabwe,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said the spa, set in indigenous woodland, at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate was built in response to the growing demand for wellness travel, and it was hoped it would extend stays in the destination.

The spa features manicure and pedicure stations, a hair and make-up studio, relaxation rooms, a splash pool and a café as well as three stand-alone treatment rooms.