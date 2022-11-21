VID senior management reshuffled as corruption soars

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has reshuffled senior management at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) in a bid to curb corruption.

VID officials have been accused of running a bribery racket and fleecing money from prospective learners seeking to acquire drivers licenses while corruption allegations and poor work ethics by some workers at CVR have also been cited.

Addressing delegates at the ministry’s strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo Thursday, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, Felix Mhona stressed that his ministry will not tolerate corruption in all parastatals under its purview.

“We have transferred all officials at VID following allegations of corruption. I and the permanent secretary had a mammoth task at CVR where some senior officials were resisting promotion.

“You had people with masters declining to be promoted. Why? No one has a goblin at work,” said the minister.

The minister also revealed that climate change has negatively impacted on the operations of the ministry.

“The transport and transport infrastructure sector has not been spared by the vagaries of climate change. Equally, our choices, use and development of the sector have a bearing on the status of climate change in our motherland.

“Transport in all its forms is an integral component of our everyday activities and lifestyles. It defines both our countryside, urban spaces and centres. The challenge is the continued carbonisation of the atmosphere, an issue that has seen the increase in climate change, sometimes as a result of the types of vessels, equipment, machines and vehicles we use,” said Mhona.

The strategic workshop was attended by heads of parastatals which fall under the ministry.