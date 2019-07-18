VID sued for selling cop’s impounded vehicle

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) is being sued for $350 000 after it impounded and later sold a vehicle belonging to a police officer who is stationed at the Harare High Court police post.

Philip Peter Hazangwi has approached the High Court seeking its intervention after he lost his car he claims was valued at $50 000.

VID was cited as the respondent together with the Transport Ministry and Deputy Depot manager in the ministry, one Chikunga.

According to Hazangwi’s declaration, on May 30 2016 around 0730 hours, he was driving his Nissan Vanette registration ADP 6614 along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare.

“I was stopped by the Vehicle Inspection Department officers and was told that the car was being taken to the depot because they suspected that it was not roadworthy,” said Hazangwi.

On the same date, the police officer added, he made a follow-up and was told to surrender the registration book of the vehicle.

At the time, Hazangwi said, he had misplaced the book so he had to apply for a duplicate at Central Vehicle Registry (CVR).

“On the 16th of July 2016, the defendants inspected the motor vehicle and some minor defects were then noted,” he said.

Hazangwi was issued with a notice to prohibit the vehicle from being used on the road until noted defects were attended to, to the VID’s satisfaction.

He said he went to collect the vehicle with the intention to have it fixed but VID refused to release his car.

They demanded that he should pay storage fees but he refused saying it was unlawful since VID impounded the vehicle to satisfy itself on whether it roadworthy or not.

VID subsequently sold the vehicle.

Hazangwi claims that the move resulted in him losing business because he was hiring his vehicle out on daily basis.

He claimed $50 000 saying that was the value of his car and $300 000 for loss of business.