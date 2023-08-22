Villager in court for defacing Mnangagwa election campaign posters

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A VILLAGER from Zvimba has been dragged to court for allegedly defacing over 20 election campaign posters with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s portrait.

Accused person, Mustaff Sura (40) was Monday granted US$50 bail when he appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja for contravening the Electoral Act chapter 2:13, which pertains to “destruction of political campaign posters.”

The case was remanded to August 28 for trial commencement.

Complainant in the matter is Joyce Nhau employed as a bar attendant at Hide Out located at Magotsi business centre, Zvimba

State case, led by Prosecutor Marceline Mudzongo, is that on July 31, 2023 at around 7pm the informant closed the bar and started packing goods inside the store.

Court heard that while in the process of sorting her stuff, Nhau heard unusual sounds of something being torn.

She peeped through the window and spotted Sura tearing three Zanu PF campaign posters before walking away.

The informant went outside to check and discovered that 20 other Mnangagwa posters pasted around the shopping centre had been destroyed.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.