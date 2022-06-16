Domboshawa man up for sodomy; nabbed while forcing himself on teen victim

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 42-year old man from Masvosve Village in Dombashawa was Tuesday dragged to court answering allegations of aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly sodomised a 13-year- old boy.

Desmond Dzinomwa was nabbed by fellow villagers while forcing himself on the teenager.

Dzinomwa appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him to July 1 for the provision of a trial date.

Allegations are that on June 12 this year at around 0900 hours, Dzinomwa visited the victim’s homestead to accompany him to Glen Forest to look for firewood, like they used to do.

According to court papers, Dzinomwa carried a bottle of beer in his pocket, which he finished drinking before they started looking for firewood.

Court also heard that Dzinomwa got drunk. He then allegedly grabbed the victim and laid him down while closing his mouth.

The victim tried to scream but was threatened by Dzinomwa, who then forced himself on the boy after unzipping his trousers.

Dzinomwa was, however, seen by Webster Mhizha, who alerted his workmate after which both came to the rescue of the victim.

The duo escorted the teenager to the police station where he filed a report, leading to the arrest of Dzinomwa.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state