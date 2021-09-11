Villagers Clear Graft Charges Against Chamisa’s Councillor

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

AN MDC Alliance Councillor for Seke district Ward 1, Blessing Tangwara has been cleared from allegations of criminal abuse of office after villagers had reported him to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) last month.

Tangwara stood accused of taking advantage of a boundary dispute in their area to enrich himself by illegally parcelling out residential stands in Chinhenga Village, Manyame Rural District Council to MDC Alliance members and relatives.

However, in a letter to SACU, the villagers said they have withdrawn the allegations against Tangwara as the allegations arose due to a misunderstanding between the councillor and the residents.

SACU is law enforcement agency is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office headed by Tabani Mpofu.

“The Manyame Rural District Council Ward 1 councillor Tangwara Blessing had allegations of abuse of office against him withdrawn by Chinhenga villagers after all the outstanding issues and grievances were solved by the agriculture committee of the Manyame Rural District Council,” the letter to SACU reads.

“The major issue or complaint was that during data collection for illegal settlers about nine or so individuals had been left out and the agriculture committee resolved to issue out communal land use permits for these illegal settlers after a site visit done after which offer letters with an obligation to pay US$1 000 penalty will be produced.”