Vimbai Masiyiwa among trailblazers set to address at Forbes Africa Woman 2023

By Darlington Gatsi

UNITED Kingdom based entrepreneur, Vimbai Masiyiwa has been added to an illustrious panel of trailblazers that will address the annual Forbes Woman Africa summit to be held in South Africa.

Vimbai is also daughter to Zimbabwean billionaire businessman, Strive Masiyiwa.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of Batoka Hospitality which runs luxury game lodges.

Running under the theme, women 3.0: the icons and ideas shaping Africa, this year’s edition will be graced by influential women drawn from the continent tackling hard hitting topics in mining, fintec, agritech and climate resilience.

The Forbes Woman Africa summit will coincide with the international women’s day on October 8.

Forbes managing editor, Renuka Methil said this year’s event will provide an opportunity to provide solutions on challenges brought about by Covid-19.

“Considering the socio-economic challenges as a result of the pandemic, there is a lot we’re having to navigate. This summit is the ideal space to gain inspiration and guidance from those who are not only navigating these challenges, but forging new paths for our future generation of female leaders,” Renuka Methil.

The event will culminate in the hosting of Forbes Woman Africa Awards, recognizing illustrious luminaries from the continent.

Former Commonwealth secretary general, Patricia Scotland, South African comedian, Tumi Morake, Thami Banda, Nonkululeko Gobodo and Aisha Ayensu are a coterie of speakers that will join Masiyiwa at the event.

From surviving a fight against cancer to successfully steering the ship of leading hospitality companies, the event will provide a perfect stage for Masiyiwa to shine a spotlight on her inspirational story.

“The 8th edition of the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit is already on track to become one of our most dynamic events as we welcome an illustrious speaker line-up to the stage,” said Methil.