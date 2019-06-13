Vimbai Tsvangirai send-off gala in pictures

By Idah Mhetu

A planned send-off procession for the late opposition MDC MP for Glen View South Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java to allow her constituents to bid farewell to her turned into a celebration of the late lawmaker’s life.

It was also a stark reminder of the impact her father, late party leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai had on Zimbabwean politics.

NewZimbabwe.com captured the tears, joys, singing, dancing as well as emotional prayer moments:

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa deep in prayer at the rally in Glen View constituency on Wednesday

This colourful MDC activist turned entertainer on the sidelines of official proceedings

No its not Nelson Chamisa…an activist seems to have picked up this stunt from his party’s leader

Nelson Chamisa resplendent in a grey suit vows the crowds in Glen View turning a sombre atmosphere into one of celebration

The late former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth Macheka arriving at the venue of the rally

Mufakose MP and MDC women’s assembly chairperson Paurina Mpariwa could not hold back her tears

If you die I will be buried instead Mr Advocate president… Murisi Zwizwai seems to be saying

Senior opposition party officials take to the dance floor to celebrate Tsvangirai-Java’s life