Harare bouncers denied bail on attempted murder charges

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

TWO Harare bouncers who caused commotion at Pabloz Night Club in Borrowday late last year have been denied bail.

Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, ruled that Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32), were a flight risk.

Kumunda and Sanyangore are being charged with attempted murder.

They will be back in court on January 31.

They had insisted they should be released because they handed themselves over to the police.

However, the magistrate ruled this was incorrect since they only did so after their video went viral on social media.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were arrested after their video fighting a club patron went viral on social media.

Allegations are that on December 24 at around 02:30 am, the two were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club, Sam Levy, with other patrons.

They were allegedly approached by the two complainants, Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private Security Guards at Pabloz.

Kaminyu and Runganga told the patrons to leave the Nite Club since it was time for closure.

The two resisted and started pushing the complainants out of the Nite Club.

It is alleged that when they got out of the Nite Club, accused persons assaulted the complainants with clenched fists.

During the scuffle, Kumunda pulled an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga on his stomach but missed him.

He allegedly then advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him in his stomach.

Kaminyu allegedly blocked the knife with his left hand and he sustained deep cuts across his fingers.

The two then escaped.

The accused persons were captured by a CCTV surveillance camera installed at the premises whilst committing the offence.