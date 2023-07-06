Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER deputy information minister and Zanu PF aspiring MP Energy Mutodi allegedly fired gunshots at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita awaiting leader Nelson Chamisa’s arrival.

Mutodi is currently running for the Bikita South National Assembly seat on a Zanu PF ticket.

The sacked minister reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gun shots at opposition members. He was accompanied by a group of Zanu PF supporters in two trucks.

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a Zanu PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere demanded that police act and apprehend Mutodi.

“This is a confirmed act of public violence. Where is police? Why has Energy Mutodi not been arrested? Why is Zanu PF allowed to unleash such wanton violence on CCC supporters who are peacefully and lawfully gathering?

“Zanu PF is feeling the heat!,” Mahere wrote on her official social media accounts.

Meanwhile two of CCC’s Masvingo province rallies in Chivi and Chiredzi have been banned by police citing lack of resources.