Visually impaired man leaves wife, sodomises guide (15)

By Masvingo Correspondent

A visually impaired man left his wife and sodomised his 15-year-old guide who was sleeping in the same shack with the couple, a Masvingo court heard on Monday.

Edson Chivi (41) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

According to prosecutors, Chivi and wife Elsina Ndou, together with their guide, who could not be named for ethical reasons, shared a single shack at Mucheke bus terminus which they used as their home.

Representing the state, Liberty Hove told court that on 10 February this year and at around 10pm, the three were sleeping and were joined on the night by one Innocent Maturure, who was a visitor.

Court further heard that Chivi slept next to his accuser while the wife slept on the far end. The visitor slept on another corner.

It is also alleged that at around 10pm, Chivi removed his trousers to knee level and sodomised his guide once.

The alleged incident, according to prosecutors, was witnessed by the visitor, who sneaked out to inform one Tafadzwa Chivasa who slept in another shack close by.

The two then peeped into the shack through a small opening and watched the entire sex act.

Court was told that the victim got to know of the abuse moments later when he woke up to find semen on her buttocks.

A police report was later made leading to Chivi’s arrest.