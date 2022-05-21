Voter apathy amongst students worrisome-lecturer 

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

GREAT Zimbabwe University (GZU) media lecturer Last Alfandika has expressed concern over low voter registration amongst students at tertiary institutions as the 2023 presidential election draws closer.

Alfandika said tertiary institutions students should take voting seriously.

He was addressing delegates during a Masvingo United and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) voter registration inception workshop held on Friday.

“I happen to be a lecturer at GZU and sometimes when I ask about registered voters, I can get about five people who are registered to vote in a class of 40-50 students with an age range of 19-30.

“The young people are very reluctant when it comes to electoral processes,” Alfandika said.

Disability activist Cover Mugwadhi also concurred with the lecturer that non voters are too many.

“This is a worrying trend and if not curbed can present us with a whole generation of people who don’t vote,” Mugwadi said.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently in a massive drive to register new voters ahead of the 2023 elections and youths are at the primary target.

ZEC deputy provincial elections officer, Maxwell Ncube called upon all stakeholders to play a part in the voter registration exercise.

“As ZEC we are doing our part, CSOs have played their part and political parties have to play their own part. We all have a role in this and it’s not up to ZEC alone but everyone,” Ncube said.

The workshop was aimed at strengthening citizen participation in voter registration.