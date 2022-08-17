VP Chiwenga estranged wife Marry’s freedom bid hits snag; money laundering probe almost complete

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s fomer wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s application to be removed from further remand was Tuesday dismissed by Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje arguing her investigation on money laundering was almost complete.

In passing ruling, Mambanje stated the ex-model’s probe was nearing completion, therefore Mubaiwa had no reason to seek removal from remand.

“There is no justification of removing her from remand, especially when the investigations are now almost complete,” said Mambanje.

He further indicated that, since Mubaiwa was out of custody, it would be unnecessary to strike her off remand.

The matter was then postponed to October 24 for continuation of trial.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa had filed the application arguing investigations in respect to this matter were delaying.

She also told the court that even the investigating officer in this matter, Victor Masimba had indicated that the State would suffer no prejudice if she were to be removed from remand since investigations were about to be concluded.