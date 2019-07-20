VP Chiwenga hospitalised in South Africa

Xinhua

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday his deputy Constantino Chiwenga is receiving medical treatment in a South African hospital and that his condition is steadily improving.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing a Zanu PF Women’s League meeting at the party headquarters in Harare.

“He (Mnangagwa) said VP Chiwenga is in South Africa where he is receiving medical treatment. He said VP Chiwenga had steadily improved and a few days ago he had started light exercises on his own,” the Ministry of Information said on Twitter.

Chiwenga has been battling ill-health and has been in and out of hospital over an undisclosed illness. He has not been seen in public for months now.

In October last year, the government revealed that the VP had received some medical attention in a South African hospital on the effects of a bombing incident in Bulawayo in June, in which President Mnangagwa escaped unhurt.