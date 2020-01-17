VP Chiwenga, Marry Opt For Out Of Court Settlement

By Mary Taruvinga

THE ongoing fight between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and wife, Marry over her blocked access to the couple’s minor children, family home, vehicles and other possessions could be resolved out of court after the warring pair has been reported to be agreeable to an out of court settlement.

Two weeks ago, on her release from remand prison, Marry, who is facing charges of attempting to murder the VP, fraud and money laundering, discovered that Chiwenga had locked her out of the couple’s matrimonial home in Borrowdale Brooke Harare.

She then filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking an order compelling the VP to allow her access to the home.

On Friday, the matter was brought before High Court judge, Justice Dube Banda but it was postponed to next Tuesday after the parties indicated to the court they wanted the matter to be settled out of court.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com after the court hearing, Marry’s lawyer, Taona Nyamakura said it was in the best interest of the couple’s minor children if the warring parties reached common ground.

“The matter has been deferred to next Tuesday for possible argument or confirmation of settlement,” said Nyamakura.

“We exchanged arguments as legal practitioners for both sides in the matter and I can confirm the tentative agreement is this matter should be settled and not argued. It will be in the best interests of the children that parties find each other but the law is followed.

“If we don’t reach an agreement on Monday, it means we continue with oral submissions on Tuesday,” the lawyer said.

Nyamakura said his client was unable to have access to personal belongings and properties within the home including clothes and vehicles following her release from remand prison after being granted bail of $50 000.

Chiwenga allegedly deployed soldiers to stop Marry from accessing the residence.

Her lawyers argue the home she was barred from returning to is the same the High Court has ordered her to reside at while awaiting trial.

Chiwenga has also denied his estranged wife access to their three children aged eight, seven and five years.

It is his argument that Marry is a bad influence to their children and that she once left them traumatised after hiring a witch doctor to the mansion for ritual purposes.