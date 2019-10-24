VP Mohadi bemoans drought induced livestock deaths

By Staff Reporter

ACTING PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has bemoaned the drought that has ravaged communities and decimated livestock herds in Matabeleland and parts of the country.

He was speaking Wednesday in Beitbridge while burying his nephew who died of a short illness in Musina, South Africa.

“Our situation here as a community, as a region (Matebeleland South) is heart-breaking if we look at the current state of drought,” he said.

“Though Government is working hard to mitigate its effects that cannot only be an individual task.

“Let’s work together as livestock farmers and stakeholders in confronting these challenges.

“It’s very sad to see one’s wealth being destroyed. We can do more if we work together as a people. I encourage the agro-based industries to avail stock feeds to the people as soon as yesterday.”

Mohadi, the country’s substantive Vice President, urged farmers to dispose of their old livestock and procure stockfeed as part of measures to mitigate against the continued loss of their animals.

Matebeleland is a cattle producing region that has seen farmers lose herds because of recurrent drought and disease.

Cattle are still being used as a source of wealth among communities and also as a store of value.