VP Mohadi’s son taken to court for child maintenance

Bulawayo Correspondent

VICE President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Campbell junior has been dragged to court in Bulawayo by his ex-girlfriend for allegedly failing to maintain the couple’s 10 month-old child.

The girlfriend, Sharon Mukarazita is demanding a monthly maintenance fee of RTGS$ 200 from Campbell junior who resides at Manyame Airbase in Harare.

Mohadi’s son appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Jeconiah Ncube on Friday.

“Whereas a complaint has been made on oath that the said respondent is legally liable to maintain his daughter (name withheld), he has failed or neglected to provide reasonable maintenance for the aforesaid person,” reads part of the court summons.

Ncube postponed the matter to July 5 after the VP’s son asked for more time to engage a lawyer.

Coincidentally, VP Mohadi is also embroiled in a messy divorce with his former wife Tambudzani who is demanding $13 394 in monthly maintenance from him, arguing he earned a substantial amount.