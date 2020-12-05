Vumba Mbanje Grower Fined $6 000 After Found With 30 Plants

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: A Vumba farmer has been fined $6 000 by a local magistrate here after he was arrested recently by the police for cultivating marijuana in his fields without a licence.

Alec Maunze (29) of Gwidibira Village under Chief Zimunya had 30 plants in his garden when he was arrested by detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) drugs and narcotics section.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Richard Ramaboea who fined him $6 000.

In passing the verdict, the magistrate said Maunze was a first time offender and did not waste court`s time by pleading guilty.

Prosecutor Perseverance Masukuto told the court that on November 20 at around 0900hrs, police officers from Mutare Rural Police Station received a tip-off that the suspect was cultivating marijuana in his fields.

Acting on the tip-off, the police officers teamed up and went to Maunze’s field where they found 30 plants of marijuana with an average length of 70cm.

The suspect was instructed to uproot the plants before he was taken to a local police station before appearing in court.