Vungu dam irrigation project set to commence

By Staff Reporter

GRINDALE Engineering company has poured in its finances to resuscitate the Vungu Dam water treatment and irrigation project that had been lying idle for five months due to financial constraints on the government side.

The government contracted the private company to construct Vungu Dam Water Treatment and Irrigation project but the project schedule was lagging behind leading to the company sourcing its own funds to finance the project.

During a tour by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands and Agriculture tour on Monday, Greendale Engineering Managing Director Grison Muwidzi told the media that the project was behind schedule because of funding challenges.

“Government should have given us USD$ 8.7 million as a deposit from but we only got USD $2.4 million but we have mobiliSed and used more than USD $3.4 million which is more than the government’s deposit,” Muwidzi said.

“We also used our own money which is more than USD$800 000 because we believe in this project. I am motivated by the fact that it’s a national project and l am a nationalist and there is nothing satisfying than doing a national project as a nationalist.

“I am also driven by the passion of being an engineer with experience so as a critical stakeholder, it is also the role of stakeholders to support the government’s initiatives and that’s the reason why we are using our own funds.”

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) acting Chief Executive Officer Takudza Makwangudze said the government was overwhelmed hence the delays in payments for the remaining deposit.

“The contractor showed capacity when they tendered their bid, hence the use of their own resources for the mobilisation of the project while waiting for payment.

“The contract signing was done around 28 December 2021 and the site handover was done on the 30th of December. The contractor mobiliSed quickly, he did the clearing of access roads and the footprint of the dam, and he performed beyond what we expected.

The acting Zinwa CEO said this will allow site mobilisation and start of work, saying for this particular project, he applied as per contract ten percent of the total price which is USD$8.7 million according to the contract.

“As what has prompted the visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, it was our own report indicating that we are not happy with the project at Vungu, it’s at two percent and it’s up to the contractor to explain himself but we can see the reasons are clear because he will require an excess of $10 million for him to fully establish the site.

“As it stands, he is behind but he has given us assurance because we ended up writing a letter to him to say he is not performing and he responded, there is a letter, which shows the strategies that he is going to put in place and that’s the reason why you are seeing a lot of equipment here including hired, and it’s allowed because a bidder can win a contract through hired equipment and its allowed as long as he declared that it’s hired,” Makwangudze said.

“He has also brought in his own equipment which he bought for this particular project and this gives us hope that he is likely to resurrect and catch up with progress,” he said.

The resident engineer for Vungu Dam Funwell Zivave said the completion of the project will be determined by the availability of resources.

“Once complete, the dam is going to irrigate three places, in Silobela District which are Nthobe, Nyakwathi, and Sikunyana area and these are under two chiefs,” Zivave said.