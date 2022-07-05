Wadyajena hits back at Musarara, says businessman should defend himself in court 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOKWE Nembudziya legislator Mayor Wadyajena has hit back at Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara who accused the lawmaker of bullying him out of a grain transportation deal.

The GMAZ boss recently mounted a High Court application against Wadyajena, who is also the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands chairperson, complaining that the MP illegally grabbed his association’s business opportunity.

The association chairperson also submitted that, in elbowing him out, Wadyajena exhibited “his interests in the cause of bias, malice or corruption in the manner he conducted himself throughout the proceedings”.

Wadyajena’s committee ordered an inquiry into the use of US$28,2 million availed to GMAZ by government for wheat imports and with resolutions presented before Parliament in May 2020.

GMAZ wants that resolutions set aside on that grounds that they were unconstitutional.

Musarara also said the association was not given an opportunity to clear themselves on the issue of the US$28,2 million, adding that Wadyajena even tarnished him on social media.

But Wadyajena hit back, stating that Parliament had the privilege to act in a manner it did.

“In any event, the relief sought interferes with the oversight role of Parliament in violation of the principle of separation of powers, hence it is incompetent for the applicants to seek such an order,” he said.

GMAZ is the first applicant in the matter, while Drotsky (Private) Limited and Musarara are second and third respondents respectively.

Wadyajena urged the court to dismiss Musarara’s application on grounds that it was filed out of time.

“Musarara and his legal team chose to abstain from the meeting,” the legislator argued.

“In view of this, the contention by the applicants that they were not afforded adequate opportunity to give evidence does not hold water.”

Wadyajena said Musarara still has an opportunity to defend himself before the court.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, also gave his response, stating that everything done in the House was above board.

“The proceedings which took place before the first and third respondents are immune from any scrutiny by this honourable court or any other person outside Parliament in terms of section 5 (1) of the Powers of Parliament Act, chapter 2:08 and Parliament had authority to investigate and interview the applicants through its Committee to determine the fate of the public funds in the sum of US$28,2 million, which were disbursed to the first applicant for wheat imports by the ministry of Finance through the RBZ.”

Mudenda said Parliament has a constitutional mandate to find out whether such funds were used for the intended purpose.