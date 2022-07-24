WALES: Former teacher joins annual Three Peaks Trial to support Love Zimbabwe charity

Spread This News

UK: Love Zimbabwe charity founder Martha Musonza Holman recently joined some 250 walkers on the annual Three Peaks Trial to help raise funds for the charity.

The Three Peaks Trial is an organised challenge walk arranged each year by the Cardiff Outdoor Group.

Abergavenny-based Musonza Holman was joined on the challenge by colleague Lucinda Walker, a trustee of the charity.

Martha, who formerly worked as a teacher back in Zimbabwe, posted: “Smashed it! Despite bad weather. Huge thanks to everyone who has donated.”

They managed to raise about £2,500 in the process.

The fundraiser was in aid of menstrual hygiene for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe.

“We really appreciate everybody who has donated to our fundraiser so far. We are leaving our page open for anybody who would still like to donate to support our project of improving the menstrual health and hygiene of women and girls in rural Zimbabwe,” they said.

