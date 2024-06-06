Walter Musona down with flu as Warriors prepare for Lesotho clash

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Warriors midfielder Walter Musona is doubtful ahead of Friday’s clash against Lesotho in a CAF World Cup Qualifier match to be played at Orlando Stadium.

The Simba Bhora star missed Tuesday and Wednesday training sessions due to illness – Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera confirmed.

“Musona is down due to the flu, he did not train yesterday (Tuesday) and today ( Wednesday).

“We will assess him and also we need to wait for the doctors to have an update on his current state,” said Tapera from the Warriors camp in South Africa.

Musona is one of the key players for the Warriors based on his current form in the local league which has pushed Simba Bhora to third place on the log.

The 28-year-old midfielder has scored five goals this season, providing more than five assists in the process.

He is one of the few players in the squad who featured in the first two qualifying group games against Rwanda and Nigeria respectively in November last year.

Not only did the former FC Platinum midfielder feature for the Warriors during the first two qualifying games but he also scored Zimbabwe’s solitary goal against Nigeria which saw the Warriors walking away with a point in a match that ended as a 1-1 draw.