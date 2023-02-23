Wanted Mbare drug kingpin arrested 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A suspected drug lord from Mbare, Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dama has been arrested.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed Dama, also a music promoter was being sought by the police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

“This (his arrest) follows a raid that was conducted by the police at the suspect’s drug base at Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare Harare on 09/02/23 at around 0400 hours.

“Police recovered 26 sachets of dagga and one plant of mbanje measuring 1,7 metres,” said Nyathi in a statement.

To date police has arrested 2 470 suspects in their operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances.