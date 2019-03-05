War vets boss charged for stealing late colleague’s pension

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A liberation war veterans’ leader from the eastern border city has been charged with fraud after allegedly assisting his late colleague’s daughter get her father’s pension before stealing the money from her bank account.

Echbel Mudadirwa (62) of Chikanga 2 in Mutare denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Prisca Manhibi Monday.

Prosecutor Nyasha Mukonyora told court that Mudadirwa, who is employed as a war veterans officer in Mutare, stole the late Washington Matunha’s US$2 707 pension.

The alleged crime happened on June 5, 2015 when he had facilitated the payout at the request of Matunha’s (then) 26-year-old daughter.

Could heard that Mudadirwa had initially demanded from the family, US$30 transport money to travel to Harare when he was engaged to facilitate disbursement back in 2013.

After two years, he informed the daughter that everything was in place and the pension was ready.

He then asked the young lady to give him her CABS bank card and PIN.

Court was told that he went on to withdraw the entire pension for his personal use.

Sometime in July 2015, she then approached Mudadirwa requesting to have her bank card back but he allegedly threatened her.

The alleged fraud was discovered when the daughter inspected her bank print-out June 3, 2016, to find that US$2 707 which was deposited from the pensions office was withdrawn June 5, 2015.

She made a police report leading to the arrest of the war veterans leader.

Mudarikwa was remanded to March 14 to trial commencement.