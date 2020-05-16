War vets invade Kasukuwere’s Mazowe farm, now harvesting oranges

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

FORMER cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s Concorpia farm in Mazowe has been invaded by war veterans who are said to be harvesting the exiled ex-minister’s orange produce.

Kasukuwere confirmed the latest development Friday.

The embattled former Zanu PF politician has been fighting through the courts to stop government from repossessing the property.

The farm is among those that have been targeted for repossession by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Before the said invasion, Kasukuwere was challenging Lands Minister Perrance Shiri’s decision to withdraw his offer letter.

A withdrawal of the offer letter was formally served recently at his Concorpia Farm in Mazowe but the once Zanu PF politburo member failed to submit his answering affidavit on time.

Through his lawyers, he has rushed to the courts to challenge the takeover bid, adding that he could not file the challenge on time because of the current Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“This is an urgent chamber for interim relief that pending the return date of this matter, the respondent be interdicted from interfering with my farming operations at remainder of Concorpia Farm in the Mazowe District of Mashonaland Central province measuring approximately 535,94 hectares,” Kasukuwere had said through his lawyers.

However, the siege on properties belonging to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political rivals has been construed in some quarters as an attempt by the incumbent to hit back at a group of politicians who once mounted a spirited bid to block the then VP’s ascension to power when the country was still under late former President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere, together with then cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, were forced to skip the country when the country’s military staged a coup against Mugabe in November 2017.