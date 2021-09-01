Warrant Of Arrest For Chombo

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

EMBATTLED former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo has been slapped with an arrest warrant for failing to turn up in court Tuesday.

Chombo was due to appear for his routine remand in a case he is accused of criminal nuisance after wearing Zanu PF regalia.

He was expelled from Zanu PF in December 2017.

Chombo is jointly accused with Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they had no permission to wear Zanu PF regalia.

Chipanga and Hamandishe were remanded to October 28 when they appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Chombo is also facing corruption and criminal abuse of office charges.

He has been on remand since his arrest back in 2017.

Other charges against Chombo were dropped after the Constitutional Court ruled that his arrest was unlawful.