Warrant of Arrest For Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE law has caught up with South African DJs Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after a warrant of arrest was issued against them in Bulawayo over non-appearance at the Victoria Falls Carnival.

Themba Sekowe and Petrus Motha better known as Maphorisa and Kabza De Small respectively were scheduled to be headline acts at the Victoria Falls Carnival in May but pulled a no show.

It is alleged there was some miscommunication with the handlers of the artists in booking the two for the festival.

Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are reported to have refused to refund money amounting to US$18 395 already paid to them as deposit for their scheduled appearance at the fiesta.

According to a warrant of arrest issued by Justice Christopher Dube-Banda the two are to be arrested and provide money as security to the sheriff of High Court.

“Whereas, an order was made by the Honourable Mr Justice Dube-Banda ordering the arrest of first and second respondents and committing them to prison to confirm jurisdiction of the respondents.

“Now Therefore you are required and directed that you take Petrus Kabelo Motha and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe of which they are found in Zimbabwe and deliver them to Keeper of Gaol at Bulawayo Prison, together with a copy of this writ, there to be safely kept until they are served with summons against them issued by the High Court in Bulawayo for a claim in the sum of US$18 395 82 or have provided security in the sum of US$18 395.82 to the sheriff of the High Court in Bulawayo, whichever occurs first,” read the warrant of arrest.

The Scorpion Kings are in Bulawayo after holding a show in the City of Kings and the warrant of arrest could delay their departure to South Africa.