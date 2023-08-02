Warrant of Arrest for ZRP officer who stood up to Rwodzi; police assistant inspector was hounded out of Chirumanzu for daring to investigate Zanu PF member 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A WARRANT of Arrest has been issued for the police Assistant Inspector who stood up to Chirumanzu South legislator Barbra Rwodzi following demands that he stops all criminal investigations into one of her Zanu PF associates.

The officer, identified as Matsa, was transferred to Shurugwi from Charandura soon after his much-publicised exchange with Rwodzi over the phone. He was supposed to report for duty on July 24 but is yet to do so.

A Warrant of Arrest has been issued, with all police stations ordered to arrest and detain him for his failure to report for duty.

“Be advised that the above-mentioned member went Away Without Official Leave (AWOL) on 24 July 2023 and has not reported for duty to date,” reads police communication seen by NewZimbabwe.com.

“Efforts to locate him at his known address were in vain. If located arrest, detain and advise this LOC escort.”

NewZimbabwe.com broke news of his ‘expected’ transfer soon after bravely refusing to give into Rwodzi’s demands. Matsa’s transfer was confirmed by sources at Charandura Police Station and CCC’s aspiring MP in the constituency Patrick Cheza.

“He was transferred after that exchange with Rwodzi. He was transferred to Shurugwi,” said Cheza.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that some people think they are above the law, let police officers uphold the laws of this country.”

Rwodzi, a Pan-African Parliamentarian (PAP) went as far as calling him a f….g dog for daring to investigate one Fidelis “Danger.”

Fidelis stands accused of tearing opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign posters ahead of Zimbabwe’s General Elections on August 23.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi had confirmed investigations into Matsa’s case, including Rwodzi’s conduct had been initiated with the Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga’s blessing.

Rwodzi is seeking a second term in Parliament.