Warrant of arrest issued against CCC activist Makomborero Haruzivishe

By Erica Jecha

AN arrest warrant has been issued against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe after he failed to attend court Tuesday.

Haruzuvishe is jointly charged with CCC members Joana Mamombe Cecilia Chimbiri, Stanley Manyenga, and Lovejoy Chitengu in a case they are accused of staging a demo in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Mamombe and the three other accomplices appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere and were remanded to September 16.

“The date is by consent of your worship as it will give us ample time to track the whereabouts of Makomborero, as we are also not aware of his whereabouts, “said his lawyer Alec Muchadehama before an arrest warrant was issued.

The five are accused of having violated Covid-19 regulations, after staging an anti-government protest during lockdown.

They were arrested in Warren park in 2020 and were released on bail.

Haruzivishe was last year locked up after he defaulted court.

He was only released in January this year after clocking 10 months in jail.