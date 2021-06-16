Warrant Of Arrest Issued Against Waverley Blankets Owner’s Daughter

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A Harare Court has issued Amanda Berkowitz nee Cohen, daughter of late businessman Victor Cohen, with a warrant of arrest after she failed to appear in court on Monday.

Cohen-Berkowitz is facing perjury under CR1466/21.

She is alleged to have forged a signature on one memorandum documents of Waverley Plastics which her father Cohen owned.

She was expected to have her application for discharge ruling before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwiriro.

Cohen-Berkowitz was called three times outside court by the court orderly as per procedure to no avail leading to her warrant of arrest by magistrate Shane Chibonera.

The matter is at the close of state case and Cohen-Berkowitz had applied for the discharge saying the state failed to prove a prima facie against her.

Cohen-Berkowitz has been locked in a legal battle with her relatives whom she accuses of deliberately removing her from the family business and several court cases are being heard at the High Court.

The late Cohen was the owner of Waverley Blanket empire, a leading blanket manufacturing country the country.