Warrant Of Arrest Scare For Journalist Jeffrey Moyo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A BULAWAYO magistrate Thursday briefly issued a warrant of arrest against New York Times Zimbabwe correspondent, Jeffrey Moyo who was not in her court when the scribe’s name was called during session in the morning.

This was a result of a mix-up in terms of time between the Harare based journalist’s lawyer Douglas Coltart and the prosecutor.

Magistrate Marrygold Ndlovu issued the arrest warrant after Moyo failed to turn up for trial in the morning.

The warrant of arrest was however cancelled when it emerged that Moyo’s lawyer and the prosecutor had agreed to shift the trial time from 11am to 8am.

Apparently, the arrangement was not communicated to Moyo who arrived at court around 11am.

The warrant of arrest was immediately cancelled after the issue was resolved between his lawyer and the prosecutor.

Magistrate Ndlovu remanded Moyo to 8 July.

The journalist’s lawyers are expected to make submissions for him to be removed from remand.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva last week granted Moyo $5 000 bail after he had spent nearly three weeks in a city remand prison.

Justice Takuva also ordered Moyo to surrender his passport, report to the nearest police station every month and to stay at his residential place in Harare.

Moyo is also facing allegations of contravening the Immigration Act.

He is accused of assisting two New York Times journalists to fraudulently acquire media accreditation cards.

He is also accused of conniving with a Zimbabwe Media Commission staffer Thabang Manhika in committing the offence.

Moyo denies the challenges which his lawyers have also dismissed as hollow.