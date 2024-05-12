Warriors, Bafana Bafana match kick-off time changed as SAFA announces gate charges

Spread This News

By Soccer24

The kick-off time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been changed.

The game was supposed to start at 9 pm CAT on 11 June at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

But following a request from SAFA, the kick-off time has been changed to 6 pm CAT.

SAFA Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Monyepao revealed the reason behind the kick-off time change, saying on the FA’s website:

“We wanted the game to kick off at 19h30 because this is the traditional start of late matches in South Africa, and given that it is a midweek match, it accommodates those who are coming from work and have other engagements,” she said.

“But ultimately we were given a 6pm kick off and the decision is final. So, the match between Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 will kick off at 18h00.

“We call upon all fans to fill up the stadium and support the boys, make sure that they feel the love when they play their first match at home since the Bronze medal achievement at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire a few weeks ago.”

The gates will open at 3 pm CAT, and the tickets are priced at R50.00 for adults. Kids, scholars and students will pay R20.00 (school uniform and student cards required for over 12-year-olds).