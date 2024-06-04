Warriors’ bulwark Galloway buoyed by new Plymouth Argyle contract

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

ZIMBABWE’S senior men’s soccer side, Warriors’ defender Brendan Galloway has signed a new two-year contract at Plymouth Argyle until the summer of 2026.

The latest development is expected to motivate the player, who was picked by Zimbabwe for two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

According to media reports, Galloway secured his future with Plymouth Argyle before joining the Zimbabwe squad for their latest two 2026 World Cup assignments.

PlymouthLive reported that the Championship club announced on Friday the 28-year-old left-sided defender had penned a new contract with them until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Galloway’s previous deal had been set to end this summer and he could have left as a free agent. Instead, he will continue to be a part of the Pilgrims’ squad, now under new head coach Wayne Rooney.

Galloway is listed as one of eight defenders in a 23-strong Zimbabwe national team for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

The Warriors reported for camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, this week.