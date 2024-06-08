Warriors’ captain calls on CAF to introduce Video Assistant Referees after sloppy officiating in Lesotho 0-2 debacle

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS captain Marshall Munetsi has called for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) after his side’s 0-2 home loss against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

A VAR is a match official, with independent access to match footage, who may assist the referee only in the event of a ‘clear and obvious error’ or ‘serious missed incident’ in relation to a goal or no goal.

The Zimbabwe international believes poor officiating contributed to his charges’ failure to convert numerous chances into scores.

Two first half goals from Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso were enough to give the visitors the much needed three points which propelled them to go on top of the group with five points while Zimbabwe remained stagnant at the bottom of the group with two points.

Zimbabwe had a better second half performance thanks to second half substitutes, Tymon Machope and Walter Musona, who created a few chances although they did not materialise into goals.

The Warriors’ several threats in the opponent’s goal area were a positive pick for captain Marshall Munetsi, who however, believes that the availability of VAR could have helped.

“We need VAR, especially in African football, because even to talk to the referee it’s a difficult thing. You try to ask him anything, the next thing he gives you a yellow card.

“For us it’s difficult, we always cry about the situation, but it is also unfortunate because it was not on our side.

“Situations like those happen in football and sometimes I think the referee has also to come and allow us to ask,” said Munetsi during post-match press conference.

Friday’s victory was the second for Lesotho against Zimbabwe in 23 matches.

Lesotho is also in unbeaten in their last eight World Cup Qualifiers, winning two and drawing six.

Zimbabwe will now face South Africa on Tuesday at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein with hopes of registering their first win in the campaign.

Meanwhile, South Africa managed to salvage a point at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, after playing a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles.

The result saw Bafana Bafana dropping to fourth position on the log with four points, one point ahead of Nigeria who are occupying 5th position on the log.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Lesotho 5 points

Benin 4 points

Rwanda 4 points

South Africa 4 points

Nigeria 3 points

Zimbabwe 2 points