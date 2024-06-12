Warriors coach blames defenders for Bafana Bafana loss

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS interim coach Jairos Tapera blamed the defenders after the team’s 3-1 loss to South Africa at Free State Stadium on Tuesday evening in a Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers match.

The defenders were Munashe Garan’anga, Divine Lunga, Gerald Takwara and Godknows Murwira.

Zimbabwe conceded an early goal in 35 seconds when Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Reigners capitalised from a back pass mistake to give his side a lead.

However, the joy for the home side could not last more than 2 minutes as Tawanda Chirewa beautifully equalized for Zimbabwe to level the game, marking his first goal in Warriors colours.

Both sides went on to have fair chances, taking the game to halftime with a 1-1 scoreline.

Coming back to the second half, Hugo Broos proved to be more tactical as he introduced Thapelo Moreno who did not disappoint as he benefited from Godfrey Chitsumba’s poor goalkeeping skills in 55 minutes to give South Africa a 2-1 lead.

Bafana Bafana continued to knock for a third goal which they got in 76 minutes through Thapelo Moreno who completed his brace.

“I think we made our lives difficult in terms of our defending.

“You can imagine the first minute through the central defender, he makes a mistake and is punished.

“Luckily we immediately equalised and stabilised.

“We were now looking for a second goal, but lapse of concentration in the box, they were not marking tight and we were punished with two goals,” said Jairos Tapera.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos applauded his team for a good show although he admitted that Zimbabwe gave them a torrid time in the first half.

“We started well and scored early, but two minutes later we were equalized.

“So we were a little bit shaken by Zimbabwe’s goal but we corrected some things during halftime because we were giving them space.

“So in the second half it was another South African team, good football, plenty of chances and I think we deserved the victory,” said Broos.

The result saw South Africa moving to position two in the group with 7 points the same with pacesetters Benin and third-place occupiers Rwanda who beat Lesotho 1-0 on the very same day.

Zimbabwe remains bottom in the group with 2 points, one behind Nigeria who are in fifth position with 3 points while Lesotho is in position four with 5 points.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Benin= 7 points

South Africa= 7 points

Rwanda= 7 points

Lesotho= 5 points

Nigeria= 3 points

Zimbabwe= 2 points