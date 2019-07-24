Warriors coach Chidzambwa throws in the towel as Ngodzo briefly joins camp

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga wilted under public pressure on Wednesday and resigned in a cloud of dust on the same day Caps United star midfielder Joel Ngodzo reportedly joined training ahead of the team’s Africa Nations Championship (Chan) assignment in Port Luis, Mauritius.

In a short statement, Chidzambga arguably Zimbabwe’s most successful football coach did not give reasons.

“This letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from the position of coach of the Zimbabwe men’s national football team with immediate effect. My last day of work will be the 24th July 2019. I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the association for the time I have served as the national team coach,” said the former Dynamos defence stalwart.

Chidzambga had been under pressure following the Warriors dismal show at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where the team managed one draw and two defeats in its three first round matches.

However the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) seemed to have stood by him after confirming he would take charge of the Warriors bid to qualify for next year’s Chan tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.

But Chidzambga became the subject of fresh public censure after he announced a 32-men provisional squad in which he left out Ngodzo one of the domestic scene’s best players in the past two seasons.

The squad announced by Chidzambga that went into camp early this week is set to take on continental minnows Mauritius beginning this weekend in a two legged qualifier.

Reports Wednesday afternoon claimed Ngodzo had been called up to join camp before Chidzambga dropped the bombshell.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed Ngodzo had been called up by the coaches but was immediately released after travel documents complications.

“Yes Ngodzo joined camp briefly after being called up by the coaches by they then realised he does not have a passport,” said Gwesela.

Ngodzo starred for Caps United last Sunday in the Harare derby and when Chidzambga omitted him from the Chan squad announced Monday, the knives were out.

Meanwhile in a statement Zifa confirmed receipt of Chidzambga’s resignation letter, immediately announcing his assistants Rahman Gumbo and Llloyd Mutasa will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

“It is with a deep sense of shock that we have received the untimely resignation of Sunday Marimo Chidzambga from the position of head coach of the Men’s A Team, the Warriors at a precarious time when the nation and the team needed his wise counsel,” said Gwesela adding the association had accepted the resignation.

Zifa’s technical committee according to Gwesela will meet to find a “long-term solution” to the Warriors coaching job.